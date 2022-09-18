Chandigarh University video leak: Cops say 1 video found; no suicide attempt

The Punjab Police on Sunday said they have found only one video of the accused in their primary investigation into the Chandigarh University video leak case. Mohali SSP Vivek Soni addressed a press conference as the incident created a major controversy and said they have found only one video of the accused herself. No suicide attempt or death has taken place, the SSP confirmed. On the viral video of a student being carried towards an ambulance, the SSP said one student suffered from an anxiety attack. Also Read: Appeals to not share leaked videos online amid huge Chandigarh University stir

"The student said she only recorded her own video. And in our investigation also, we have found out that there is one video. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been seized and will be sent for forensic examination, the SSP said.

Kejriwal condemns Chandigarh University video leak incident: ‘We are with you’

Here is what happened in Chandigarh University since last night

1. A girl from Chandigarh University has been arrested on charges of taking videos of other girls taking showers. She allegedly sent those videos to a boy in Shimla who made those videos viral.

2. A massive protest broke out at the campus demanding action against the girl. Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

3. It has been reported that the girl made 60 such videos, but police said they came across only one video of the accused herself and she also admitted to having made only one video.

4. Several videos are doing the rounds on social media spreading many rumours. Police have urged everyone to not pay heed to unverified facts, while politicians appealed to not spread those objectionable videos.

5. One of the rumours was that some students whose videos were leaked attempted suicide. A video of a student being carried to an ambulance is going viral with this claim. But Mohali SSP Vivek Soni said no such incident happened. One girl suffered from an anxiety attack, he said.

