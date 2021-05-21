Battle against second wave not over but people throw Covid caution to the wind

Despite the government cautioning people to not let down their guard against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as the battle is far from over, several incidents have reported in the recent few days where Covid-19 rules were flouted.

The Covid-19 disease primarily spreads from one person to another through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes and crowds are considered to be a fertile ground for transmission of the disease. Despite this knowledge, people in several states of India, some of which were under the shadow of a high number of cases as well as deaths, were seen flouting Covid-19 norms.

Here is a list of places where people were recently seen flouting Covid-19 norms:

Large crowds gathered at Krishnapatnam village in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Friday where an Ayurvedic practitioner was distributing medicine for treating Covid-19. Visuals released by news agency ANI showed people standing very close to each other in long queues while ignoring the six feet distance rule. One of the pictures released by the news agency also showed a policeman and another official in a PPE kit standing next to the crowd.

People in Nellore flout Covid-19 rules as they queue for Covid-19 medicine from an Ayurvedic practitioner.

People were seen flouting Covid-19 norms while buying essentials at Telangana's capital city Hyderabad on Friday. The people who were present at the market were buying essentials but flouted Covid-19 norms and social distancing. Pictures showed some vendors wearing masks improperly, a practice which the health ministry said may contribute to a surge in cases, while customers stood too close to each other.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, a large group of people gathered to celebrate the birthday of an individual. In a video that went viral, huge gatherings were seen with people flouting Covid-19 norms as well as social distancing measures.

Madhya Pradesh is among the adversely affected states in the nation and faced a large number of cases as well as deaths during the second wave. Bhind along with other 51 districts of the state is under strict lockdown-like measures due to the rising number of cases. Law enforcement officials in Bhind on Thursday too had meted out punishment to Covid-19 curfew violators. People attending a wedding function at Bhind’s Umri were caught without masks and flouting Covid-19 rules and were also made to do frog jumps.

Haryana | Majra villagers decide to boycott Covid lockdown post baton charge on farmers.



Farmers in Haryana’s Hisar and Majra were in a defiant mode and said that they would willfully violate Covid-19 norms as they raised a protest march against Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was in Hisar on May 16 to inaugurate a Covid-19 hospital. Twenty policemen, including five women officials, suffered injuries when miscreants got into an altercation with officials in Hisar who were present for the event.

People were seen celebrating a festival in Karnataka’s Gadag on Thursday as they flouted Covid-19 norms. The ceremony was being held in Banahatti village of Nargund Tehsil in Gadag district where people were seen standing too close to each other during the proceedings. In a video shared by news agency ANI, more than a dozen people were seen jumping into a small pit filled with water and most of them were without masks.