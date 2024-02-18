Battle of Kerala Congress factions in Kottayam after 4 decades

In response to the recent controversy at a Mangaluru school, where allegations of offensive remarks made by a teacher against the Hindu religion led to protests, the Karnataka government appointed a senior IAS officer to conduct a thorough investigation. Akash Shankar IAS, who holds the additional commissioner position at the education department in Kalaburgi, will lead the inquiry into HT Image

Speaking to the reporters in Mangaluru, Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Whatever happened in the school is very unfortunate, and it is essential to know the complete picture of the incident. So, we appointed an investigative officer to probe into the incident. He will submit a report to the government, and it will act accordingly.”

The controversy erupted following the circulation of two audio messages on social media, accusing the English teacher, Sister Prabha, of making derogatory comments about Hindu religious practices and political figures during a class session. Responding to concerns, four parents approached the school’s headmistress demanding a probe.

However, the school’s management refuted the allegations, asserting that they were propagated to defame the institution. According to a circular issued by the management, “The teacher did not disparage any deities but rather elucidated the meaning of Tagore’s poem ‘Work is Worship’ to the students.” They clarified that the teacher explained the poem’s message, highlighting that places of worship are mere structures, and divinity resides within people’s hearts.

Following the protests that broke out after the incident, on February 15, Pandeshwar had have booked five people, including two BJP MLAs and two Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) corporators, on charges of promoting enmity between different groups after they staged a protest outside a local school.

A complaint was subsequently lodged bya social activist, Anil Gerald Lobo, who accused five people of organising a protest in front of St Gerosa School in Pandeshwara three days ago. The accused chanted slogans of “Jai Shri Ram ‘’ and disturbed the peace of Dakshina Kannada district, incited students to violate rules and made derogatory remarks about Christianity, aiming to fuel communal tensions between Hindus and Christians, the FIR has alleged.

The minister addressed concerns raised regarding two MLAs’ requests to withdraw complaints. He said, “The complaint has been lodged, and now the investigation will commence. If any mistakes are found on their part, appropriate charges will be brought against them.” He condemned their actions, stating that attempts to divide society are against the constitution, and emphasized the availability of evidence in the media.

The ongoing controversy surrounding St. Gerosa School has escalated, drawing criticism from Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha of Mangalore Diocese. In a statement to the media, Bishop Saldanha expressed his dismay, singling out MLA Vedavyasa Kamath without explicitly naming him.

Addressing the media, Bishop Saldanha conveyed his concerns, saying, “It is disheartening to witness certain individuals, who hold positions of responsibility, resorting to actions that only serve to deepen societal divisions. The recent incident involving derogatory slogans directed at teachers highlights a concerning decline in the conduct of these public figures. Instead of promoting harmony, they have played a role in fostering a prejudiced mindset among the populace, sowing seeds of discord.”