Battling caste bias for three decades now

Patna: Hemant Kumar Paswan has spent almost three decades in journalism. Yet, in the caste-driven society of Bihar, the going has not got any easier. The 59-year-old Dalit man worked for mainstream Hindi press for 20 years, before turning to freelance in 2016. But whether in government offices, or on the field, he finds that whether anyone talks to him, or lets him enter the premises, hinges on his caste. “Respect and disrespect to a freelance journalist comes with caste…winning their confidence and getting them to talk depends on your caste network,” said Paswan. The journalist found just how important caste networks and formal accreditations were six years ago when he battled the wrath of officials after reporting on a local financial scam. (HT PHOTO)

“Earlier, when I used to visit police headquarters some officials thought I was a Rajput. They used to give me preferential treatment. It changed within a fortnight when perhaps they came to know about my caste. Their behaviour, way of response changed and I could feel it. They used to give cold response,” said Paswan.

“I didn’t get any physical threats but different people called me regularly and compelled me not to write any further as I was planning a series,” he said.

“When you’re not affiliated with a media organisation, there is no ID card that can be produced to establish your credentials or prove you are who you say,” he said. He said freelancers were especially vulnerable when reporting on organised crime rings such as the liquor mafia. The intimidation ranged from foul words to death threats.

Born in Muzaffarpur, Paswan gets paid between ₹1000 and ₹2000 for a story. The money can take as long as month or twoto be credited, if at all. “Many upcoming websites or magazines show a reluctance in payment. Even then, we contribute…one cannot solely bank on freelancer payment if one is the sole breadwinner,” he said.

Plus, the lack of organisational backing and a press card always creates insecurity especially in the hinterland where local musclemen and politicians are sometimes above the law.”If a freelancer gets in trouble while reporting on conflict or violence, they will have little respite in terms of organisational support,” said Paswan.