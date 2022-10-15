BBMP to complete 5 key projects on priority ahead of ahead of Global Investors Meet

Civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday said that it will take up some projects on priority and complete the same before the Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be held in the city from November 2-4.

“(The) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) projects division works were reviewed by the Chief Commissioner today (13.10.2022), further to the directions and in view of upcoming festival season (Diwali, Kannada Rajyotsava) & scheduled Global Investors Meet happening in the city of Bengaluru, we have identified some of the key ongoing projects which shall be expedited and completed on or before 31st October 2022,” the civic body order read on Friday.

The BBMP has listed at least five key projects which will be taken up for completion on priority if the weather permits.

The projects include Shivananda Circle to Race Course Junction Flyover, KG Road Tender Sure Road, Mohan Kumar Road from Mathikere Main Road Junction to Railway Parallel Road Junction development, Intermediate Ring Road from Domlur Flyover to Ejipura and Tender Sure on NR Road.

The development comes even as Bengaluru’s infrastructure continues to crumble on account of poor quality and design, civic apathy and corruption allegations.

Bengaluru has been at the receiving end of heavy rains since August this year, inundating entire neighbourhoods in several localities as floods were reported in Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and several other areas of India’s IT capital.

‘Brand Bengaluru’ also took a hit due to the persistent civic issues faced by the residents including pothole-laden roads, waste mismanagement, heavy traffic density, frothing lakes and government apathy, which Bommai is attempting to overturn and present a more appealing image of the city for international investors, according to members of the public and the political opposition.

After the rains flooded multiple localities, the BBMP also started an anti-encroachment drive, demolishing illegal structures blocking the stormwater drains, stated to be the reason for waterlogging and flooding of the city.

Chief commissioner of the BBMP Tushar Girinath on Friday said that surveys were being carried out by multiple agencies to clear over 500 encroachments in several localities.

“To remove encroachments on buffer zones is second priority and the first priority is to remove from the Rajakaluves (Stormwater drains),” he said.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has come under sharp criticism over the recent floods due to encroachments. There are allegations that several of these encroachments were done by some elected representatives from the saffron outfit among others who have been alleged to be “hand-in-glove with the corporation officials”.

The government also attracted criticism “for being quick to demolish the homes of low and middle-income groups but not taking the same kind of action against big builders and technology parks”.

Earlier, a couple had threatened to self-immolate after their house was marked for demolition by the BBMP. However, their attempt was thwarted by the police in Bengaluru. The incident took place in KR Puram’s Gayathri Layout on Wednesday morning when the BBMP officials reached the spot to demolish a part of the house that was encroaching the stormwater drain. The couple was later restrained by the police.