Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:49 IST

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) of Delhi Police’s crime branch will probe northeast Delhi riots. Delhi police announced the formation of the SITs, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank official on Thursday evening.

The first team will be headed by DCP Joy Tirkey, and the second one will be headed by DCP Rajesh Deo. Each team will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, BK Singh will oversee the work of the above two SITs.

An official release from the police commissioner’s office said all the FIRs related to the three-day-long rioting in northeast Delhi, registered at different police stations in the area, were being transferred to the two SITs. 48 FIRs have been registered in the riot cases so far.

The order says the two teams, also comprising of three inspectors, four sub-inspectors and three head constables/constables, will immediately begin investigations.

The announcement follows allegations that Delhi Police’s response to the situation leading to the riots was not adequate. The Delhi High Court had lashed out at the police for alleged inaction and asked it to register FIRs against people who had made provocative comments.

Several parts of northeast Delhi witnessed incidents of stone-pelting, arson and firing from country-arms during clashes between anti and pro Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups. The violence began on Sunday evening and it turned deadly on Monday and Tuesday leaving at least 34 people dead and over 200 injured.