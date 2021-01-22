Be factually correct, focus on quality: Nadda to BJP's social media cell in UP
- The BJP chief directed the volunteers to keep reminding people of the good work done by the state and central governments on social media since public memory was known to be short.
BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday called upon the party’s social media volunteers to improve the quality of their content as “the BJP’s social media cell was much ahead of others when it came to quantity.”
Addressing the volunteers at the BJP office in Lucknow, Nadda said: “The BJP IT cell is ahead of others in quantity and that’s why it’s time to improve the quality. The social media volunteers should write and comment only after cross-checking facts. We must get facts right before making any comment on social media.”
He asked the volunteers to refrain from using abusive language. “While replying to even the most provocative comments by opposition workers, we must not use abusive language. We should use courteous language while replying to comments and must not troll anyone on social media.”
The BJP chief directed the volunteers to keep on reminding people of the good work done by the state and central governments on social media as public memory was known to be short.
“People have short memories so they must be periodically reminded of all the development work of the government. We must also keep reminding them about the mistakes of the opposition parties. Like those who are out on bail in the National Herald case are trying to look honest. Those who are accused in the 2-G spectrum case, Commonwealth Games scam and coal scam are preaching about honesty,” Nadda said.
Citing the example of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said the standard of the opposition has fallen. He said: “When the Covid-19 pandemic started the Prime Minister, after consulting experts, decided to impose lockdown then Rahul Gandhi criticised him. When lockdown was lifted then also Rahul Gandhi criticised him. It was like criticising the sun for rising in the morning and setting in the evening.”
