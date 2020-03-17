Be thankful you’re in India and not in Italy: Karnataka health minister shares message from Covid-19 patient

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:12 IST

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday tweeted out a post on the experience of a coronavirus patient in India.

Sriramulu’s tweet included an image which carried the message of the coronavirus patient. In the message, titled “Being Covid-19 positive in India”, the patient lauded the government and various health agencies for taking care of her as well her family members who also tested positive for the virus.

Describing her experience as an “eye opener”, the patient said that the government and the health authorities have been working like “well-oiled machinery” to tackle and contain the spread of coronavirus and help those who are infected.

The patient, in her message, said that the authorities have shown “every sign of how a mature and responsible system works in the time of crisis”.

The patient hit out at all the critics and urged everyone to be thankful to the “unsung heroes” - like doctors, nurses and various health authorities - who have been risking their lives to help people in the wake of this outbreak.

“Be thankful that you are in India and not in Italy, China or Japan, our system is working and working well,” the message concluded.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu posted the patient’s message in a tweet that read, “#COVID2019 positive patient explains his experience of undergoing treatment under our government supervision. #PositiveNews”.

Earlier in the day, Sriramulu tweeted out, “We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10. 20 yr old female who travelled from UK is tested positive & another contact of P6 (Kalburgi deceased patient) is tested positive. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital (sic)”.

A doctor, who treated the 76-year-old man who died of the novel coronavirus in Karnataka’s Kalburgi, tested positive for the virus.

The 63-year-old doctor is among the two new cases of Covid-19 in the southern state, which now has 10 people who have tested positive.