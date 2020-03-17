Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work

noida

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:07 IST

Two more persons have been found positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. In total, there are three cases of COVID-19 in the district after the confirmation of two new cases by the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) on early Tuesday morning.

A 21-year-old woman, resident of sector 100 who had returned from France recently, has been found positive for the virus.

The health department had taken samples of four persons from the company after it was found out that the Jankapuri patient was attending work for almost 18 days after coming back from Italy before getting tested for COVID-19.

The new sector 78 COVID-19 patient had got in touch with the Janakpuri patient at work.

Also Watch l ‘Tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Modi govt on coronavirus crisis

Officials had also put 707 employees of the company on surveillance.

According to the officials, the sector 100 COVID-19 patient has been under observation since Saturday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences while the other patient from Sector 78 was admitted on late Monday night.

“We got the results during the wee hours of Tuesday after which the man was shifted to the isolation ward in GIMS. The woman was already under the observation at GIMS. The families of both the patients have been put under quarantine. We will be putting all the persons who got in touch with the two under the observation. Both the patients are at the isolation wards at GIMS,” said Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer.

The samples of family members of both the patients are being taken, said the CMO

Officials at GIMS are taking all the possible precautions to ensure that the virus doesn’t get spread among the staff and others. “We have tried to make all the possible arrangements to ensure that the infection doesn’t spread. We have kept a distance of around two rooms between the patient and the hospital staff. The special kits for the staff to wear while treating the patients are also on the way,” said Dr RK Gupta, director, GIMS.

Officials are now waiting for the results of remaining samples from the company where the Janakpuri patient worked in sector 80. Officials will also be taking samples of people who came directly in contact with the two recently identified patients of COVID-19.