e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Noida / Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work

Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work

According to the officials, the sector 100 COVID-19 patient has been under observation since Saturday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences while the other patient from Sector 78 was admitted on late Monday night.

noida Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:07 IST
Preety Acharya
Preety Acharya
Hindustan Times, Noida
The health department had taken samples of four persons from the company after it was found out that the Jankapuri patient was attending work for almost 18 days after coming back from Italy before getting tested for COVID-19. The new sector 78 COVID-19 patient had got in touch with the Janakpuri patient at work.
The health department had taken samples of four persons from the company after it was found out that the Jankapuri patient was attending work for almost 18 days after coming back from Italy before getting tested for COVID-19. The new sector 78 COVID-19 patient had got in touch with the Janakpuri patient at work.(AP)
         

Two more persons have been found positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. In total, there are three cases of COVID-19 in the district after the confirmation of two new cases by the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) on early Tuesday morning.

A 21-year-old woman, resident of sector 100 who had returned from France recently, has been found positive for the virus.

The health department had taken samples of four persons from the company after it was found out that the Jankapuri patient was attending work for almost 18 days after coming back from Italy before getting tested for COVID-19.

The new sector 78 COVID-19 patient had got in touch with the Janakpuri patient at work.

Also Watch l ‘Tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Modi govt on coronavirus crisis 

Officials had also put 707 employees of the company on surveillance.

According to the officials, the sector 100 COVID-19 patient has been under observation since Saturday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences while the other patient from Sector 78 was admitted on late Monday night.

“We got the results during the wee hours of Tuesday after which the man was shifted to the isolation ward in GIMS. The woman was already under the observation at GIMS. The families of both the patients have been put under quarantine. We will be putting all the persons who got in touch with the two under the observation. Both the patients are at the isolation wards at GIMS,” said Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer.

The samples of family members of both the patients are being taken, said the CMO

Officials at GIMS are taking all the possible precautions to ensure that the virus doesn’t get spread among the staff and others. “We have tried to make all the possible arrangements to ensure that the infection doesn’t spread. We have kept a distance of around two rooms between the patient and the hospital staff. The special kits for the staff to wear while treating the patients are also on the way,” said Dr RK Gupta, director, GIMS.

Officials are now waiting for the results of remaining samples from the company where the Janakpuri patient worked in sector 80. Officials will also be taking samples of people who came directly in contact with the two recently identified patients of COVID-19.

tags
top news
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic
Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Noida News