‘Beautiful soul lives forever’: Shashi Tharoor on wife Sunanda Pushkar's 10th death anniversary

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday remembered his late wife Sunanda Pushkar and paid tributes on her 10th death anniversary. Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room in Delhi on January 17, 2014. Shashi Tharoor and late wife Sunanda Pushkar

Tharoor shared pictures of him paying tributes to his late wife on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: “Ten years. A beautiful soul lives forever. Om Shanti.” He also shared an old candid picture with Pushkar.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda Pushkar reportedly met in October 2009 at a party organised by billionaire Sunny Varkey. The two tied the knot in 2010 in Tharoor's ancestral home in Kerala's Elavanchery. This was the third marriage for both of them.

The Sunanda Pushkar death case

Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a five-star hotel room in Delhi in 2014, where she was staying with Tharoor as his official bungalow was being renovated. Following her death, the Delhi police charged Tharoor with abetment to suicide, among other charges.

In May 2018, the Delhi police filed the first chargesheet against Shashi Tharoor under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, Tharoor denied the charges saying they were “preposterous and motivated”.

Later in August 2021, a trial court discharged Tharoor of all charges saying there was “no material against him”. “There is nothing, even prima facie, to suggest that there was any wilful conduct on the part of the accused (Tharoor) of such a nature as was likely to drive Pushkar to commit suicide or to cause injury or danger to life, limb or health,” the court had said.