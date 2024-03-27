‘Because I support Modi, Bharat’: Indian student alleges ‘smear campaign’ at UK varsity

An Indian national studying at the London School of Economics (LSE), has alleged that a ‘smear and hate campaign’ was run against him ahead of voting for the post of General Secretary of the LSE Students Union, an election he contested. Satyam Surana (twitter.com/SatyamSurana)

Satyam Surana, who made headlines in October last year after picking up the Indian tricolour during a protest by Khalistan supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London, claimed that the alleged harassment was due to his ‘support’ for prime minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ram Temple, and Bharat (India).

“The last week has been tough for me. After rigorous campaigning, my team and I were blessed with support from the diverse international student community here at LSE. The undercurrent for me was one of acceptance and encouragement,” he said in a long note, screenshots of which were posted by him on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that his ‘success’ provoked ‘Anti-India’ and ‘Anti-Modi’ elements to unleash a ‘systematic, planned, and pre-organised’ campaign against the Pune-born student, who has also practiced at the Bombay high court.

“My posters were ripped off, defaced, maligned, and cancelled. Over the last 24 hours preceding the voting period, I was labelled as an Islamophobe, racist, terrorist, fascist, queerphobe, among other things. The toolkit linked me as a BJP member and went on to demean and challenge India's sovereignty,” Surana further wrote.

Even the act of picking up the tricolour was questioned and attempts were made to dox his social media accounts, Surana said.

The answer to who all were behind this campaign was ‘clear,’ he stated, adding that this was ideated by ‘some of very own, ignorant, shameless, and propaganda-driven Indians who could not digest that Indians are now powerful enough to guide the international community towards righteousness.’

“I say it loud and proud today: People are now Anti-India because they are Anti-Modi. His failed political opponents have now spread to the world and using the global arena to try to distort his image. I hope to return to my ‘Matrubhoomi’ (motherland) and will keep speaking up for my country and PM Narendra Modi,” he concluded, refusing to back down.