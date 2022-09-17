'Because our sher is out on yatra': Congress calls cheetah event 'tamasha by PM'

The release of the eight cheetahs in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh set off political bickering between the BJP and the Congress as Congress called the event a 'tamasha orchestrated by PM Modi' amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress. As PM Modi released the cheetahs on Saturday which is also his 72nd birthday, he said no meaningful efforts were made to bring cheetahs after they went extinct in 1952. ‘Project Cheetah’ today made possible because…: Congress on Gwalior event

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who was the environment minister in the UPA government, said PM Modi hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance. "Cheetah project going back to my visit to Capetown on 25.04.2010 is the latest example. The tamasha orchestrated by PM today is unwarranted and is yet another diversion from pressing national issues and Bharat Jodo Yatra," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

PM hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance. Cheetah project going back to my visit to Capetown on 25.04.2010 is the latest example. The tamasha orchestrated by PM today is unwarranted and is yet another diversion from pressing national issues and #BharatJodoYatra 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SiZQhQOu0N — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 17, 2022

But as he has been part of the project, he wished the very best to the project and said there is no need for apprehension over the project as professionals involved are first-rate.

"When tigers were first translocated to Panna and Sariska during 2009-11, there were many prophets of doom. They were proved wrong. Similar predictions are being made on the Cheetah project. The professionals involved are first-rate and I wish the project the very best!" he said.

"Because our tiger is out on Bharat Jodo Yatra those who break India bring cheetahs from abroad," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

On Friday, the Congress posted a photo of then environment minister Jairam Ramesh with a cheetah in South Africa in 2010 and said that the proposal of Project Cheetah was prepared in 2008-09. The project was approved by the Manmohan Singh government. In 2013, the Supreme Court stayed the project and allowed it only in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON