Beed sarpanch murder: Awhad slams Fadnavis govt, levels serious charges against Walmik Karad

Mumbai, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government over the probe into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and asserted people were afraid to lodge complaints against Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the killing. Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in Beed district, some 380 kilometres from here. Police have registered a murder case and an extortion case linked to the killing. Seven people have been arrested in the murder case, while three persons have been held for alleged involvement in the extortion case. Karad, a close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, is among those held in the extortion case. "If Walmik Karad is not involved , then the government should clearly tell this to the people of Maharashtra. Why are you hiding it? Why are you keeping public in the dark? People hesitate to lodge complaints as they know Karad will find a way out. Families are told by police that nothing can happen to Karad," Awhad told reporters. "When Karad is finally charged under MCOCA or booked for culpable homicide, I am certain more than 50 murder cases will come to light. The day Karad is properly charged, the true extent of his crimes will be exposed," Awhad said, adding the entire episode in Beed district and its aftermath were "a failure of governance". On Saturday, police slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against all eight accused in the sarpanch murder case. He said the Devendra Fadnavis government was politicising the issue and failing to ensure justice. Does the government plan to ignite conflicts between OBCs and Marathas to serve its agenda, the NCP MLA asked. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar must act against Karad, who is allegedly linked to corruption involving harvester payments, Awhad said. "Farmers in Baramati have claimed that Karad took money from them. Ajit Dada , you always speak about the welfare of farmers. How is it that your minister is being protected despite such serious allegations? This government claims to be like a parent to the people, but it lacks both compassion and accountability," Awhad said.

Beed sarpanch murder: Awhad slams Fadnavis govt, levels serious charges against Walmik Karad