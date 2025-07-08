Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Bees surround Surat-Jaipur IndiGo flight, cause 1-hour delay | Video

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 12:46 PM IST

Fliers were kept waiting for over an hour and the airport staff frenzied after bees stuck to one part of the luggage door opening of the flight.

A swarm of bees decided to surround the luggage door of a Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight, causing delay of over one hour.

A swarm of bees seen stuck to the luggage door of an IndiGo flight.(X/@manojpehul)
Fliers, who had boarded the flight at the Surat International Airport by then, were kept waiting and the airport staff frenzied as bees stuck to one part of the luggage door opening of the flight.

Videos taken from inside the flight are now viral on the internet. They showed numerous bees stuck to the flight, and many others flying above it.

 

Passengers had reportedly boarded the flight by then, making it even more tricky for the airport authorities to decide on the next steps.

The flight was delayed, as it could not take off with an open luggage door. According to an NDTV report, smoke was first used to shoo away the bees, but it did not work. Finally, a fire engine was called to spray water on the luggage door, which finally pushed the bees off the door.

The flight took off after the delay, following standard clearance, the publication further reported.

The IndiGo flight, 6E-7267, was supposed to take off for Jaipur from the Surat International Airport at 4:20 pm, but departed after a significant delay, at 5:26 pm, a Patrika report said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
