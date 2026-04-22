...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Beijing-Delhi flights resume in big boost to strengthening India-China ties

Air China has resumed its Beijing-Delhi service, according to a news report by Chinese publication Global Times.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:05 pm IST
Edited by Nayanika Sengupta
Advertisement

Direct air connectivity between India and China has received a big boost with Air China resuming its Beijing-Delhi service, according to a news report by Chinese publication Global Times.

File image of an Air China plane is seen at the international airport in Beijing(REUTERS)

The airline was scheduled to restart its direct route between Beijing and Delhi from Tuesday, marking the second route to India to resume by Chinese carriers this month.

Global Times reported the service will operate three times a week (on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays), using an Airbus 330 aircraft. Economy class fares are expected to start from 3,570 yuan (USD 523), with departures scheduled at 3:15 pm and arrivals in Delhi at 8:20 pm (local time).

Other India-China flights

The development comes days after the recent resumption of flights by China Eastern Airlines, which restarted its direct service between Kunming and Kolkata on April 18.

"This was the carrier's latest expansion of its China-India route network following the resumption of the Shanghai-Delhi route in November 2025," the news report noted.

In March, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said India, China relations have embarked on a "correct path" of improvement, and their shared interests far outweigh differences,

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-India relations have embarked on a correct path of improvement and development, PTI news agency quoted as saying Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

Facing a complex and turbulent international situation, China is willing to work with India to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, uphold the principle of viewing each other as development opportunities rather than threats and treat each other as partners rather than competitors, he said during a farewell call on the outgoing Indian Ambassador Pradeep Rawat.

 
galwan galwan clash china us top news
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Beijing-Delhi flights resume in big boost to strengthening India-China ties
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.