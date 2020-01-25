Being starved by church, says expelled Kerala nun

india

Thiruvananthapuram

Sister Lucy Kalapura, who was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), said on Saturday that she was being denied food at the convent, in a bid to force her out.

The FCC had expelled Sister Lucy Kalapura in August last year, citing “serious indiscipline”, while the nun alleged she was being victimised for supporting the agitation for the arrest of Franco Mullakkal, the deposed bishop of Jalandhar who is facing rape charges.

A local court in Wayanad had stayed the FCC action against her in December last year; the next hearing is in February.

The 52-year-old nun said though the authorities were denying her food, she would continue staying at the convent. “I have filed three complaints against the convent authorities but the police seem to be scared to take action,” she said.

She said her harassment increased after the release of her autobiography last year in December. Her bare-all autobiography, ‘Karthavinte Namathil’ (In the name of Christ), has ruffled many feathers. In the book, calling for institutional reforms, the nun has alleged that sexual abuse and assaults take place in convents and seminaries.

She said she had filed another petition to the Vatican, questioning her expulsion, and expected a favourable reply from the supreme head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

As for her future course of action, Sister Lucy said, “The police haven’t taken any action, fuelling more harassment. But I will not leave the convent,” adding that she will move court. The FCC spokesperson refused to comment on the issue.

Sister Kalapura was among the nuns who staged a sit-in protest in Kochi after police failed to arrest Mullakkal who was accused of rape by one of their colleagues.

In June 2018, a 43-year-old nun filed a police complaint alleging that Mullakkal had sexually assaulted her after summoning her on the pretext of discussing an important issue in 2014 and that the assaults continued for two years. Later, a special investigation team was formed which arrested Mullakal in September last year.