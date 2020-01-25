e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Being starved by church, says expelled Kerala nun

Being starved by church, says expelled Kerala nun

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Thiruvananthapuram

Sister Lucy Kalapura, who was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), said on Saturday that she was being denied food at the convent, in a bid to force her out.

The FCC had expelled Sister Lucy Kalapura in August last year, citing “serious indiscipline”, while the nun alleged she was being victimised for supporting the agitation for the arrest of Franco Mullakkal, the deposed bishop of Jalandhar who is facing rape charges.

A local court in Wayanad had stayed the FCC action against her in December last year; the next hearing is in February.

The 52-year-old nun said though the authorities were denying her food, she would continue staying at the convent. “I have filed three complaints against the convent authorities but the police seem to be scared to take action,” she said.

She said her harassment increased after the release of her autobiography last year in December. Her bare-all autobiography, ‘Karthavinte Namathil’ (In the name of Christ), has ruffled many feathers. In the book, calling for institutional reforms, the nun has alleged that sexual abuse and assaults take place in convents and seminaries.

She said she had filed another petition to the Vatican, questioning her expulsion, and expected a favourable reply from the supreme head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

As for her future course of action, Sister Lucy said, “The police haven’t taken any action, fuelling more harassment. But I will not leave the convent,” adding that she will move court. The FCC spokesperson refused to comment on the issue.

Sister Kalapura was among the nuns who staged a sit-in protest in Kochi after police failed to arrest Mullakkal who was accused of rape by one of their colleagues.

In June 2018, a 43-year-old nun filed a police complaint alleging that Mullakkal had sexually assaulted her after summoning her on the pretext of discussing an important issue in 2014 and that the assaults continued for two years. Later, a special investigation team was formed which arrested Mullakal in September last year.

top news
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news