Delhi ‘godman’ sent to 5-day police custody; sleazy chats emerge: ‘Beloved baby daughter doll…’

Sleazy messages that self-styled ‘godman’ Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly sent to girls at a management institute in Delhi have emerged amid a probe into sexual assault. Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who allegedly sexually harassed 17 women students at a private institute(PTI)

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded him to five days' police custody for questioning.

According to screenshots of the purported WhatsApp messages sent to different women — shared by sources familiar with the probe — Chaitanyananda called a woman his “beloved baby doll daughter”.

“Good evening, my most beloved baby daughter doll,” the purported message read.

In another chat, the accused godman also asked a woman if she would sleep with him. In the chat, the woman says that she is going to sleep, to which the godman replies, "Will you not sleep with me?”

Another screenshot shows a woman asking the accused what he was doing, to which the godman replies, "disco dance.”

The self-styled spiritual leader is also seen asking a girl about a potential sex partner for a “Dubai sheikh.” Investigators believe the messages may be relevant to understanding Chaitanyananda's conduct towards the complainants.

The leak comes just hours after Chaitanyananda and his women aides were brought to his institution by the police for on-site investigation.

The move is part of the Police's deeper probe into the alleged sexual harassment and molestation allegations levelled against Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

The Police, so far, have remained tight-lipped about the findings of the investigation, but investigators earlier stated that Saraswati was not cooperating in the probe and had tried to mislead interrogators on several occasions.

The probe

During the probe, Chaitanyananda Saraswati was found to have secretly clicked photos of women and staff, engaged in lewd chats, and spied on students through a CCTV monitoring app, police said on Tuesday.

Saraswati, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday after being on the run for several days, is also being confronted with his three female aides, sisters, who allegedly threatened victims and forced them to delete his lewd messages.

One of them served as the Dean of the institute, and the other two were wardens, police said.

The discovery of his phone also revealed a disturbing pattern of predatory behaviour. It had secretly taken photos of students and staff, as well as several photos with female flight stewards and screenshots of display pictures of women, the officer said.