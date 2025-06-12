Bengal: 4 held after 8 cops injured, bike torched in Kolkata suburb shop clash

Kolkata: Four men were arrested after eight police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured in a clash between two groups over the opening of a shop in a Kolkata suburb on Wednesday, police said. Stones were pelted, police vehicles were damaged, and a two-wheeler was torched in the middle of the road. (PTI/ Represebtative image)

Stones were pelted, police vehicles were damaged, and a two-wheeler was torched in the middle of the road, officers aware of the development said. The police had to resort to a lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob, following which prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS have been issued. A few police personnel, including an IPS officer, sustained injuries after a mob pelted stones and bricks. Police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob,” a senior officer said.

The clash took place close to the Rabindra Nagar police station. The police said that when a team of officers went to the spot to tackle the situation, they were attacked by a mob.

“They came in hundreds and were indiscriminately pelting stones and glass bottles. We were few in number. Many police personnel were injured. A brick hit my head,” a lady police constable said.

A large police contingent and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed to bring the situation under control. “The situation is now under control. Raids are going on to arrest those who attacked police personnel,” an officer said.

The incident triggered a political row between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“In Ward No. 7 of Maheshtala Municipality (Metiabruz Assembly), an illegal attempt was made to construct shops right in front of a Shiv temple near Rabindranagar Police Station. When local Hindu residents objected and built a small Tulsi Mandir instead, mobs launched violent attacks on Hindu homes and temples,” BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote on X.

Kolkata’s mayor Firhad Hakim said, “Violence won’t be tolerated. Police are doing their job. People of all religions live here peacefully. I am not bothered by what the BJP is saying. They incite communal violence. Strict actions will be taken against those who take law in their own hands.”

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly, said that BJP legislators will protest in the ongoing assembly session on Thursday.