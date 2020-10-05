Bengal BJP calls for 12-hr bandh in Barrackpore over party councillor’s murder

india

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal unit has called for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore city on Monday to protest the alleged murder of its councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh area of the state’s North 24 Parganas district.

Shukla was shot multiple times on Sunday and died at a private hospital in Kolkata later. BJP workers, who were present at the spot, claimed the attackers came in a motorcycle and that their faces were covered.

An official release of the BJP stated that general secretary Sanjay Singh, vice-president Arjun Singh and president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Saumitra Khan will be a part of various protests that will be held across Barrackpore.

The BJP’s Bengal unit blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for Shukla’s murder and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter. It also pointed out that West Bengal is being turned into a place where murders are being normalised.

“Bengal is now being turned into a place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end of TMC,” Bengal BJP tweeted.

Dilip Ghosh, the BJP’s Bengal unit president, described Shukla’s killing as “political terrorism” of the TMC and questioned whether any justice can be expected from the state government.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned West Bengal additional chief secretary (home) and the DGP to the Raj Bhawan at 10am on Monday. “ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office,” he tweeted on Sunday night.

