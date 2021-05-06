Bengal CID begins probe into Sitalkuchi firing that left 4 dead on April 10

West Bengal’s Criminal Investigation Department has started an investigation into the incident in which four people were shot dead by central forces at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on April 10, when the fourth phase of assembly polls were going on in West Bengal.

This comes a day after Mamata Banerjee took charge as the chief minister. Banerjee had earlier promised a probe into the incident.

“CID enquiry is going on. I can share details only after the CID submits its report. I am sure some mischief was there. We will take proper action against the culprits,” said Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal.

In all, five people were killed at Sitalkuchi in two separate incidents on April 10. In the first incident an 18-year-old first-time voter was shot dead by miscreants, while in the other central forces shot dead four people allegedly in self-defence.

The incident had drawn protests and criticism from the ruling TMC. The Election Commission, however, had said that that the security forces had to open fire in self-defence. The BJP had referred to the firing incident multiple times to issue veiled threats against the TMC during the poll campaign.

The CID has formed a Special Investigation Team and on Thursday the investigating officer of the case was questioned for more than three hours. The officer-in-charge of the police station is likely to be questioned next week.

The Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar Debasish Dhar was suspended on Wednesday.