Bengal college teacher accused of asking for Rs10k to ‘help’ student pass

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 16:04 IST

A political science teacher of Siliguri College in north Bengal has been accused of demanding Rs 10,000 from a final-year undergraduate student to help her pass the examination by using his influence with the North Bengal University (NBU) authorities.

The NBU authorities filed a complaint at Matigara police station in Siliguri on Saturday after audio clips, in which the teacher was purportedly heard demanding money from the student to help her pass the undergraduate examination, went viral on social media two days ago.

Siliguri College is affiliated to the NBU.

“We received a complaint from Siliguri College. The student alleged that Amitava Kanjilal, the teacher, had demanded money from her. He had said he knew staff members of the university very well,” said Dilip Sarkar, registrar, NBU.

Sarkar said he has urged the police to question Kanjilal and ascertain his alleged contacts in the university.

On Friday, the student lodged a complaint with Sujit Ghosh, the principal of her college.

Kanjilal denied the allegation. “I am being targeted by some people who have vested interests,” he said.

The college authorities have barred Kanjilal from all examination-related work.