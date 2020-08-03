e-paper
Home / India News / Bengal Governor, BJP leaders who met Amit Shah quarantine themselves at home

Bengal Governor, BJP leaders who met Amit Shah quarantine themselves at home

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during interaction with media personnel, at Governor house in Kolkata.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during interaction with media personnel, at Governor house in Kolkata. (PTI)
         

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and a few other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the state, who had met Union home minister Amit Shah in the past fortnight, said that they have quarantined themselves at home.

Dhankhar tweeted that he underwent a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test on July 24 that showed him negative.

Shah tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday and is undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

“Met Shah on July 20. Went into self-quarantine after returning from Delhi. Tested Covid-19 negative on July 24. In good sound health. All parameters checked daily and in order,” the governor tweeted after Shah was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

Dhankhar had met Shah on July 20 and discussed with him the “worrisome situation” in West Bengal. During the meeting, the governor had apprised the home minister about the prevailing law and order, political and Covid-19 situation in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

“I am in quarantine now and staying alone in my Delhi house. Till date, I have not developed any (Covid-19) symptoms,” said Debasree Chaudhuri, minister of state (MoS), Women and Child Development (WCD), and a lawmaker, who represents north Bengal’s Raiganj constituency in Lok Sabha (LS).

BJP LS lawmakers Saumitra Khan and Nisith Pramanik had met Shah a few days ago to apprise him about the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“We had maintained social distancing while meeting the union home minister. I am in home quarantine. I may undergo a Covid-19 test,” said Khan.

Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta and Union minister Babul Supriyo have also met Shah in the past fortnight.

