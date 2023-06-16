‘…will be silenced permanently’: Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose visits violence-hit Bhangore

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday visited Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, which witnessed sporadic violence between supporters of rival political groups over nomination filing for the state panchayat elections. Charred remains of vehicles after clashes broke out over filing of nominations for upcoming West Bengal Panchayat polls, at Bhangore area in South 24 Parganas, on Friday. (PTI)

Addressing the media, Bose said, “Whoever has instigated the violence will be put behind bars. Bose added that the violence should ”die a silent death in Bengal".

“I can assure the people of Bengal that violence will be the first victim in this election. Perpetrators of violence will be silenced in a permanent way under the Constitution, under the law of the land,” Bose told the reporters.

On Thursday, the governor said, in a statement, that victory in elections should depend on the count of votes, not the count of dead bodies.

Bose visited Bijoyganj market at Bhangore, which was the centre point of violence and spoke to the people and district police and administration officials.

At least four persons were shot dead and several others injured in violence in the state on the last day of nomination filing on Thursday, with most of the strife having been reported from Bhangore, some 25 km to the southeast of Kolkata, where two persons were killed.

The other person was killed at Chopra in North Dinajpur district in connection with the nomination filing-related violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

