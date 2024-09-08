Bengal Governor directs Mamata Banerjee to discuss doctors' demands to sack Kolkata top cop

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose directed chief minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency meeting of the state cabinet to discuss protesting doctor's demand to sack Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, news agency PTI reported. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (File image)(PTI)

"Governor Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people's demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor," a source said.

"According to the Governor, the state should function within the Constitution and the rule of law. The ostrich-like attitude will not pay, and the state must address the public demand to remove the Police Commissioner of Kolkata," the source added on the Governor's position.

Controversial top cop

The commissioner has come under fire from the opposition in West Bengal for the alleged lapses after the rape and murder of a female doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had urged the President and the Ministry of Home Affairs to forfeit the top cop's police medal in a letter sent on Thursday. He alleged that Goyal was complicit in destroying evidence in the case and failed to act to prevent vandalism at the hospital on night of August 14.

Besides the opposition, protesting junior doctors have also been demanding the resignation of Goyal. A delegation of doctors met the commissioner after a 22-hour impasse and gifted an artificial “spine” as a way of urging the police to “grow a backbone” against the alleged lapses by the state.

Even before the rape and murder in Kolkata, Goyal had been at loggerheads with Raj Bhavan over allegations of sexual assault by a woman employee against Governor CV Ananda Bose.

The governor, in a report submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah in July, alleged that police officers posted in Raj Bhavan were “encouraging” allegations by the woman. He also alleged that Goyal was functioning in a manner which is completely “unbecoming of a public servant”.

(With inputs from agencies)