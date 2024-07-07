Kolkata top cop, DCP-ranked official face MHA action over Governor's complaint

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday initiated disciplinary action against Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal and a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for allegedly maligning the office of West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose by “promoting and spreading canards”. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has alleged that Kolkata police officers were not allowing victims of post-poll violence to meet him.(HT_PRINT)

According to a PTI report, the governor submitted a report on Goyal and DCP (Central) Indira Mukherjee, alleging they were functioning in a manner which is completely ‘unbecoming of a public servant’.

In his report submitted to Union home minister Amit Shah last month, the governor alleged that Kolkata Police officers did not allow victims of post-poll violence to meet him despite him issuing the requisite permission, the PTI report added.

"The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against IPS officers based on a detailed report submitted by Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

The copies of the letter were sent to the state government on July 4, the official added.

The governor has also accused other police officers, posted at the Raj Bhavan, of promoting and encouraging concocted allegations by a woman employee during April-May 2024, the official added.

"These IPS officers through their acts have not only tarnished the office of the Governor but also functioned in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant. They have conveniently chosen to ignore the Conduct Rules," he added.

On July 4, the Calcutta high court said that it will hear the defamation suit filed by the governor against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on July 10.



CV Ananda Bose had filed a defamation case against the chief minister on June 28, a day after she alleged that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan.

The governor's counsel Dhiraj Trivedi mentioned the matter before the court of Justice Krishna Rao, who had adjourned hearing of the suit on Wednesday, for an early hearing date, PTI reported.