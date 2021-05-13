Bengal Guv Dhankhar to visit areas affected by post-poll violence

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Thursday visit the areas affected by post-poll violence. He will go to Cooch Behar district, where four villagers were killed in firing by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Sitalkuchi during polling on April 10.

“West Bengal Governor will reach Cooch Behar by BSF Helicopter at 11 am on May 13 to visit post-poll violence affected areas @MamataOfficial. Governor will visit places at Mathabhanga, Sitalkuchi, Sitai and Dinhata. Governor will meet people & media at CB Circuit House," Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor also said that on Friday he will go to Assam where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers have claimed that people from north Bengal have taken shelter to escape the violence that erupted after the Bengal assembly election results were announced on May 2.

“Governor WB Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Ranpagli & Srirampur camps in Assam where due to post poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial some people of WB had taken refuge for safety. Governor Dhankhar will be reaching Ranpagli Assam at 9.45 am by BSF Helicopter,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Dhankhar of violating norms and planning to visit Cooch Behar. She wrote a letter to the governor, citing rules and provisions.

“I find from social media that you are unilaterally proceeding to the district of Cooch Behar on 13-5-2021 and, sadly, I find that to be violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades. I, therefore, would expect that you will kindly follow the well-established norms of protocol, as stated above and desist from abrupt decisions with regard to field visits,” the letter read.

Responding to Banerjee's letter, Dhankhar tweeted, "In response @MamataOfficial urged her to revisit her stance & commit to constitution that by oath she is obligated to uphold & follow. This is time to address issues being faced by people in deep distress. Assured her of my fullest cooperation within constitutional parameters."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) got 213 seats against 77 by the BJP. However, in Cooch Behar and other districts of north Bengal region, the BJP bagged 30 of the 54 seat.