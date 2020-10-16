Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:56 IST

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday afternoon tweeted a 2019 West Bengal government order, but a Twitter user has alleged that the governor was sent the message by some ‘RSS Sudhir’ as seen in the tweet that the user claims is now deleted. By evening, the trolling on social media had picked up.

Samik Ray Choudhury, the Twitter user, replied to Dhankhar by attaching the same image with that name.

On the governor’s Twitter timeline, the exact tweet is there, minus the mention of the alleged name, which Choudhary claims has been cropped and reposted.

Samik Ray Choudhury tweeted, “This is the original tweet u made about 10 mins back... U pasted the msg forwarded to u by some RSS Sudhir... Now u cropped the msg and reposting... Who is RSS Sudhir??? How is he related to u??? How come his number is there in ur mobile???”

In his tweet, the governor, posting the government order, lamented the law and order situation in the state.

“Internal Security environment @MamataOfficial alarming with ‘al-Qaeda’ finding WB safe haven and free run for illegal bomb making. All this even after appointing retd IPS Surajit Kar Purkayastha as State Security Advisor and Rina Mitra, as Principal Advisor, Internal Security,” tweeted Dhankhar.

“Why not be transparent with performance of these super bosses @WBPolice and enforce accountability @MamataOfficial. Why delay sharing with Governor their duties and performance ! Why all this with law & order getting beyond cliff hanging !” he said in the second tweet.

Internal Security environment @MamataOfficial alarming with ‘al-Qaeda’ finding WB safe haven and free run for illegal bomb making.



All this even after appointing retd IPS Surajit Kar Purkayastha as State Security Advisor and Rina Mitra, as Principal Advisor, Internal Security." pic.twitter.com/OWgciR01Jt — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 15, 2020

State education minister Partha Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joined the attack against the governor, writing tweets against Dhankhar and attached the image Samik Ray Choudhury had shared. Their tweets were shared on the official twitter handle of the Trinamool.

Partha Chatterjee tweeted, “As a governor of any Indian state, one is expected to be a detached figure, not intimately connected with the local politics of the state. And then we have @jdhankhar1 ji, who, under @BJP4India’s thumb, directly takes orders from the RSS!”

As a governor of any Indian state, one is expected to be a detached figure, not intimately connected with the local politics of the state. And then we have @jdhankhar1 ji, who, under @BJP4India’s thumb, directly takes orders from the RSS! pic.twitter.com/bDb4EWVb64 — Partha Chatterjee (@itspcofficial) October 15, 2020

HT waited till 11 pm. Dhankhar neither removed his tweet nor did he reply to the trolls.

HT saw the image Samik Ray Choudhury shared but could not verify its authenticity.