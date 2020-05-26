e-paper
Home / India News / Bengal issues guidelines for air travel. Here’s what you need to know

Bengal issues guidelines for air travel. Here’s what you need to know

West Bengal, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh were among the states who did not open their skies on Monday when most allowed domestic flight operations to restart.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 12:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
New Delhi, Delhi
Among the guidelines for air passengers are submission of self-declaration forms on arrival and monitoring their health for 14 days.
Among the guidelines for air passengers are submission of self-declaration forms on arrival and monitoring their health for 14 days. (HT photo)
         

West Bengal has released its guidelines for air travellers arriving in the state on domestic flights from Thursday, more than two months after flight operations were banned to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Here’s what you need to follow if you are planning to travel to West Bengal:

* You will be required to submit self-declaration form at the time of arrival to the state health officials.

* At the airport, during boarding and travel, you will have to use face covers or masks. You will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and maintain social distancing norms.

* You will have to undergo health screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the plane. On arrival, health screening shall be done for all the passengers.

* The guideline said asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to go with the advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or state call centre at 1800 313 444 222/033-23412600,2357 3636/1083/1085 for medical interventions.

* Samples will be collected for Covid-19 test from all symptomatic passengers. They will be taken to the nearest health facility for sample collection and health condition assessment.

* Those with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to the dedicated Covid-19 health facility and managed accordingly. Those with mild symptoms will be asked to go for home or institutional isolation.

* Further, medical interventions will be taken as per the test result.

* Regular sanitisation or disinfection of the common surfaces shall be done at the airport. There should be adequate availability of soaps or sanitisers at different points in the airport.

* Adequate publicity for maintenance of social distancing norms and health hygiene protocol should be done at the airport.

