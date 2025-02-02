Bengal: NIA arrests another suspect in Bhupatinagar bomb blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another accused in the 2022 Bhupatinagar bomb blast that had claimed three lives. National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another accused in the 2022 Bhupatinagar bomb blast (HT FILE)

Pachanan Ghorai, a resident of Bhupatinagar Nagar of district Purba Medinipur of West Bengal, was arrested on Friday following sustained efforts by the chief investigating officer of the case, the agency said in a press release.

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against the accused during the investigation.

The high-intensity blast in the house of Raj Kumar Manna had killed the owner on the spot and caused serious injuries to Buddhadeb Manna alias Lalu and Biswajit Gayen, both of whom succumbed to their injuries later.

NIA, which took over the investigation from the state police on December 20, 2022, had found the blast to be the result of a 'criminal conspiracy' relating to the supply of explosives for making bombs to spread terror and violence in the region.

Further investigations are ongoing.

In July 2024, NIA filed the first supplementary chargesheet against three accused in the 2022 Bhupatinagar (West Bengal) blast case, which killed three persons, while charges against the three accused who were killed in the blast were abated.

NIA's chargesheet in the case (RC-16/2023/NIA/DLI) filed before the Special Court in Calcutta named three deceased; Raj Kumar Manna, Biswajit Gayen and Buddhadeb Manna, and three others, identified as Panchanan Ghorai, Manobrata Jana and Balai Charan Maity.

Of the latter three, the first is out on bail and the other two are in judicial custody.

All six chargesheeted accused were found to be actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to the bomb blast which took place at Village Naruabila on December 2, 2022.

The NIA, which had taken over the investigation from the state police on June 4, 2023, has chargesheeted the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and ES Act.

"The chargesheet filed before NIA Special Court in Calcutta has exposed the criminal conspiracy involving supply of explosives for making bombs to spread terror and violence in the region," said the NIA. (ANI)