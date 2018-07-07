Bengal: Pregnant woman jumps from moving car fearing she had been sold by her husband

A 21-year-old woman, pregnant for three months, jumped from a moving car in Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday allegedly when she was being taken to an unknown destination by two persons to whom she thought her husband had sold her off to.

The incident happened at Rajnagar village under Hariharpara police station area in the district, about 250 km to the north of Kolkata.

The family members of the victim have lodged a police complaint on Saturday morning naming five including the husband Mahatab Sheikh, his mother Jamela Bewa, his brother Shariful Sheikh, his sister Nargis Khatun and Shariful’s wife Shelina Bibi. But all the culprits are on the run.

“For the past few days my husband was subjecting me to brutal torture. On Friday evening, he compelled me to sign a piece of paper, and later he told that he has divorced me. Then, he called two persons in our house at Rajnagar and ordered me to leave the house with them. He told me they would drop me to my parent’s house in Nadia district,” alleged Sulekha Bibi, the victim.

“One of them was driving a Maruti van and the other was sitting beside me in the vehicle. However, instead of going towards my parent’s residence, the driver started driving towards Aamtala area of Nowda. At that time, I realised that my husband has sold me off,” she added.

In panic, the woman jumped out from the moving car when it was near Piprekhali area. After she leapt out, the car didn’t stop to pick her up.

Locals rescued Sulekha Bibi in an unconscious state and rushed her to Hariharpara hospital.

“We have started an investigation on the basis of the complaint. But all the accused are on the run,” said Kartick Maji, the officer-in-charge of Hariharpara police station.

Sulekha Bibi, a resident of Jangsherpur village of Nadia district was married to Mahatab Sheikh, a labourer from Rajnagar village, about seven years ago.

The poor parents of the bride paid some cash and gold ornaments as dowry. But Sheikh allegedly tortured his wife whenever he needed money.

Recently, he was pressuring her wife for Rs 1 lakh that he wanted to buy a Gio commercial vehicle.

Locals got the phone number of her parents from her phone and informed them. She was taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

“My daughter is now three-month pregnant. But even then she was tortured. In last two years they compelled my daughter twice to terminate pregnancy. But we never imagine that my son-in-law will sell my daughter. I want his strict punishment,” said Sagarika Bibi, the mother of the victim.