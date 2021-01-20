Bengal accident: 13 dead, 18 injured as multiple vehicles collide on highway
At least 13 persons were killed, including four children, and 18 others were injured in a collision among a truck carrying boulders and three other vehicles on National Highway 31D at Jalpaiguri on Tuesday late night.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the accident and ₹50,000 each to those injured.
“The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi,” PMO tweeted on Wednesday morning.
“From the PMNRF, ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured,” the PMO said in another tweet.
“Saddened at the loss of lives because of a bus accident in Dhupguri. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,” tweeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
The incident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday, around 70 from Siliguri in north Bengal. Police said there was fog at night and the visibility was reduced. A truck loaded with stone chips was heading towards Maynaguri. A pickup truck and a van were coming from the opposite direction, driving in the wrong lane.
“The pickup truck first collided head-on with the truck. Subsequently two more vehicles, including the van, collided one by one. This damaged one side of the truck and all the stone chips and boulders it was carrying, fell on the two vehicles, burying the passengers,” said Jalpaiguri superintendent of police Pradip Kumar Yadav.
Police said while 12 people died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries later. Those injured were rushed to the hospital. Cranes had to be deployed to remove the boulders. State minister Rabindranath Ghosh rushed to the spot. Two more ministers were likely to rush to north Bengal from Kolkata.
“At least six members of a family died on the spot. The victims were going to attend a marriage ceremony,” said Ghosh.
Namita Basak, who was travelling in one of the cars, said, “The accident occurred within 15 minutes of our journey. There were three cars going for a wedding at Dhupguri when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit them one after another.”
He added, “As the stone boulders came crashing on the cars, I saw many die on the spot.”
