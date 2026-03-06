New L-G for Delhi; Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar get new governors in major rejig

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday evening appointed former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the new lieutenant governor of Delhi and shifted retired IPS officer RN Ravi from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal, as part of a wider reshuffle across nine regions that came just weeks before high-stakes assembly elections. File photo of Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi's new L-G

Also read: Nitish Kumar announces Rajya Sabha candidature, Bihar to get its first BJP CM

Ravi will succeed CV Ananda Bose, whose resignation was accepted by the President, a communique issued by her office said.

Delhi’s lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed the lieutenant governor of Ladakh, and the current incumbent of Lok Niwas in the Union Territory, Kavinder Gupta, was shifted to Himachal Pradesh.

Sandhu, a former Indian ambassador to the US, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and was fielded as the party candidate in Amritsar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His appointment in the Capital comes a year after the BJP won the assembly polls.

Also read: Sukhoi-30 that went missing after takeoff from Assam's Jorhat crashes 60 km away, fate of two pilots unknown

Ravi – who repeatedly clashed with the state government in Tamil Nadu, leading to cases in the Supreme Court – moves to Bengal with just weeks to go for the assembly elections. The term of the state’s assembly expires on May 7. Ravi allegedly sat on bills, refused to read from the text prepared by the state government in assembly several times and was embroiled in numerous controversies involving the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government.

Former Bihar assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav was appointed governor of Nagaland and Lt. General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain was named the new governor of Bihar – the announcement coming hours after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar submitted his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, effecting a tectonic shift in state politics.

Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of governor of Tamil Nadu, the press release said.

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was named the new governor of Telangana in place of Jishnu Dev Varma, who was appointed the new Maharashtra governor.