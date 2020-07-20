e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal to impose complete lockdown for two days a week beginning July 23

Bengal to impose complete lockdown for two days a week beginning July 23

The total number of Covid-19 cases stood at 42,289 on Sunday. Till now 24,883 people have been cured while 1,112 people have died, said the state government’s daily health bulletin.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
There will be complete lockdown across West Bengal on Thursday and Saturday this week. Next week, the first lockdown will be clamped on Wednesday, July 29.
There will be complete lockdown across West Bengal on Thursday and Saturday this week. Next week, the first lockdown will be clamped on Wednesday, July 29.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

West Bengal will go in for complete lockdown twice a week beginning July 23 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay announced on Monday afternoon.

“There will be complete lockdown across the state on Thursday and Saturday this week. Next week, the first lockdown will be clamped on Wednesday (July 29) and the second date will be announced on Monday,” he said.

“In addition to this, the number of beds in hospitals, availability of oxygen, number of safe homes etc is also being increased. We are starting an integrated helpline number from the health department. A dedicated helpline number (033-40902929) for ambulance service in Kolkata is also being opened,” Bandopadhyay said.

West Bengal on Sunday registered 2,278 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths, marking the highest single-day spike on both counts.

The total number of Covid-19 cases stood at 42,289 on Sunday. Till now 24,883 people have been cured while 1,112 people have died, said the state government’s daily health bulletin.

On Saturday, the Bengal government said in a statement that only 13% of the total number of active Covid-19 patients in West Bengal need to be hospitalized.

“In 88% cases, the patients are turning out to be asymptomatic. They can stay in home quarantine unless their condition deteriorates,” the home secretary said on Monday.

tags
top news
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
LIVE: Total lockdown in Bengal for 2 days every week amid spike in Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Total lockdown in Bengal for 2 days every week amid spike in Covid-19 cases
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Row over invitation to PM Modi for Ram Temple bhoomi pujan unwarranted: VHP
Row over invitation to PM Modi for Ram Temple bhoomi pujan unwarranted: VHP
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In