Bengali actor Sumi Har Choudhry, who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, rescued after being found wandering on streets

Bengali actor Sumi Har Choudhry was rescued by the police on Monday after she was spotted sitting roadside near Amila Bazar in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district. Sumi Har Choudhry is a Bengali TV and film actress who has worked as a side character in numerous Bengali TV series and movies. (Instagram/ Sumi Har Choudhry)

Locals spotted Sumi Har Choudhry wandering along the Bardhaman-Arambagh state highway, wearing shorts and a black full-sleeved shirt, The Indian Express reported. She reportedly sat along the highway with a pen and paper. Hours after she was spotted speaking incoherently in Bengali and English, the police confirmed her identity and sent her to a shelter home.

“Choudhury, who was spotted wandering along the Bardhaman-Arambagh state highway, has been sent to a shelter home and efforts are on to trace her family,” IE quoted Abhishek Mandal, sub-divisional police officer of Bardhaman Sadar South, as saying.

Mandal said that a message has also been passed on to the Behala police station in Kolkata.

Who is Sumi Har Choudhary, and how was she found?

Sumi Har Choudhry is a Bengali TV and film actor who has worked as a side character in numerous Bengali TV series and movies. She has even worked with Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah in Khashi Katha: A Goat Saga.

According to her social media profile, Choudhury's other popular Bengali films and TV serials include Dwitiyo Purush, Rupsagore Moner Manush, and Tumi Ashe Pashe Thakle.

Sumi identified herself as an actress to the locals who approached her at a roadside rest spot at Khandaghosh while she took shelter from the rain. The residents confirmed her identity after finding her social media profile and other things about her on the internet.

“She seemed mentally disturbed, but kept repeating that she acted in serials. At first, we didn’t believe her. Then we found her photos online,” the Indian Express quoted a local as saying.

When asked where she came from, Choudhury gave varying accounts, sometimes saying she came from Kolkata while other times naming Bholpur in Birbhum district.

The police confirmed her as a resident of Behala in Kolkata and said that she might have lived in Bholpur for some time. How she reached Khandaghosh in Purba Bardhaman is not yet clear.