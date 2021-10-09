Bengaluru civic body: Will finish old buildings’ audit in 15 days

Bengaluru Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Friday that the audit on old and dilapidated buildings in the city would be completed within 15 days, giving an extension to its own initiative that adds risks to the lives and property of people living in unstable structures.

After two buildings collapsed in Bengaluru on two consecutive days in September last week, Gupta had instructed zonal joint commissioners and chief engineers to form a committee to conduct a resurvey of dilapidated buildings and submit a report within 15 days.

“We had to do it within 15 days. On September 30, the revenue minister asked us to do it within 15 days,” Gupta said.

On September 30, revenue minister R Ashok held a meeting with BBMP, the city’s civic body, to take stock of old and dangerously unstable buildings in the city.

The civic body chief commissioner said the corporation was asked to take action on the earlier survey and demolish unstable structures. He added that the structures that can be fixed would be regularised.

The statements come as another multi-storied building collapsed in Bengaluru on Thursday, making it the third such incident in the city in the last couple of weeks.

A surge in population led to rapid and unplanned expansion of Bengaluru as land sharks and builders encroached upon lakes, storm water drains, roads and other unapproved spaces for construction of residential and commercial buildings.

According to a 2019 survey, there were at least 185 dilapidated buildings identified by the civic body in Bengaluru of which only 10 were demolished.

Gupta said a probe will be undertaken by structural engineers into the collapse of the multi-storied building in Kasturinagar, in east Bengaluru, on Thursday, and that action will be taken on the basis of the report.

“I think there is a need for a proactive approach, like the 15-20 year car policy, with regular checks on old and ageing buildings,” V Ravichandar, a Bengaluru-based urban infrastructure expert, told Hindustan Times.

Experts also point out violations of building permits by builders that is often neglected or has the tacit approval of officials.

“Because of the violations, the foundation of a building does not have the capacity to take the load,” Ravichandar said. “It is important to involve the community and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for early identification of any signs of cracks or damage.”