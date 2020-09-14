e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengaluru drug probe: Actor Ragini Dwivedi’s custody extended

Bengaluru drug probe: Actor Ragini Dwivedi’s custody extended

Authorities indicated that Ragini Dwivedi had been placed in the barrack next to another high profile prisoner Sashikala Natarajan a close aide of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa who is serving a four-year prison sentence.

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 21:44 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi had been arrested on September 4 on charges of drug procurement, consumption and peddling. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody along with other accused on Monday.
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi had been arrested on September 4 on charges of drug procurement, consumption and peddling. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody along with other accused on Monday.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

In the Bengaluru drug racket case in which leading actors and other personalities are accused of being involved, a court in the city has extended their judicial custody. In the 1st ACMM court, actor Ragini Dwivedi who had been arrested on September 4 on charges of drug procurement, consumption, and peddling was remanded to 14-day judicial custody along with other accused, Prashant Ranka, Loum Pepper, Rahul Tonse, and Niyaz Ahmed. All of them have been lodged at the Central Prison in Parpanna Agrahara.

Authorities indicated that Ragini Dwivedi had been placed in the barrack next to another high profile prisoner Sashikala Natarajan a close aide of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa who is serving a four-year prison sentence.

The same court also granted the Central Crime Branch (CCB) request for police custody of Sanjjanaa Galrani, Viren Khanna and Ravi Shankar for three more days till September 16. CCB police said that further questioning needs to be done for the three accused. Vaibhav Jain another accused is already in police custody.

In an unrelated development, but as a part of a broader crackdown on drug peddlers, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said that two inter-state drug peddlers had been arrested in JP Nagar locality of the city and 50 kilograms of ganja had been seized from them. Cases under relevant sections of NDPS and CrPC have been filed against the alleged drug peddlers.

tags
top news
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
Govt bans export of onions with immediate effect
Govt bans export of onions with immediate effect
Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds
Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In