Bengaluru drug probe: Court postpones bail plea of actors to September 24

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:33 IST

A special NDPS court which was hearing the bail plea of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani has postponed the hearing to Thursday, September 24. Both of them had been arrested in the ongoing investigations into the Bengaluru drug racket after their residences were raided.

While Ragini was arrested on September 4, Sanjjanaa was detained on September 8. Both of them are currently in the Parpanna Agrahara jail on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Even as the lawyers of the accused argued that no drugs and no evidence have been found by the police till now, the prosecution said that investigations were ongoing and they should not be given bail as it could lead to destruction of evidence. Accordingly, the court postponed their bail plea to Thursday.

The actors have been arrested along with seven others following a FIR registered in the Cottonpet police station under various sections of CrPC and NDPS acts dealing with illegal drug possession, consumption and dealing. Several other well known Kannada movie personalities, including star couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray, anchor Akul Balaji and actor Arryan Santosh have been called in for questioning till now.