Live-in couple's argument turns deadly in Bengaluru, boyfriend slits Sikkim woman's throat

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend following an argument at the couple’s rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Doddakanahalli area, police said.

Bengaluru horror: Boyfriend allegedly kills 22-year-old Sikkim woman(Representative image/HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused allegedly slit the woman’s throat with a kitchen knife and was arrested on Sunday, news agency PTI reported citing authorities.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Ati Hangma Subba, 22, was working as a receptionist at a salon in Bengaluru while the accused, Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, was employed as a waiter at a hotel.

Couple had moved to Bengaluru recently

Police said the couple were in a relationship and had shifted to Bengaluru around a month ago. They had been living together in a rented house in Doddakanahalli, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bellandur police station in the city’s southeastern region.

Also Read | Bengaluru man laid off with entire team plans to quit corporate life: ‘I have been preparing for this day for years’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the incident came to light on Sunday morning, following which the accused was taken into custody. Argument over suspicion, attacked with kitchen knife {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the incident came to light on Sunday morning, following which the accused was taken into custody. Argument over suspicion, attacked with kitchen knife {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to the preliminary investigation, an argument broke out between the couple on Thursday morning. Police said the altercation was allegedly triggered after Lepcha suspected Subba of being involved with another friend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the preliminary investigation, an argument broke out between the couple on Thursday morning. Police said the altercation was allegedly triggered after Lepcha suspected Subba of being involved with another friend. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What began as a dispute soon turned violent, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What began as a dispute soon turned violent, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the argument, Lepcha allegedly attacked Subba with a kitchen knife and slit her throat, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the argument, Lepcha allegedly attacked Subba with a kitchen knife and slit her throat, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The assault proved fatal and Subba died as a result of her injuries, the PTI report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assault proved fatal and Subba died as a result of her injuries, the PTI report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have arrested the accused and launched a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The case was registered within the limits of Bellandur police station, and further investigation is underway.

Police are continuing to examine the sequence of events that led to the alleged murder and are gathering additional evidence as part of the investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON