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Live-in couple's argument turns deadly in Bengaluru, boyfriend slits Sikkim woman's throat

During the argument, Lepcha allegedly attacked Subba with a kitchen knife and slit her throat, police said.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 02:37 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend following an argument at the couple’s rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Doddakanahalli area, police said.

Bengaluru horror: Boyfriend allegedly kills 22-year-old Sikkim woman(Representative image/HT photo)

The accused allegedly slit the woman’s throat with a kitchen knife and was arrested on Sunday, news agency PTI reported citing authorities.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Ati Hangma Subba, 22, was working as a receptionist at a salon in Bengaluru while the accused, Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, was employed as a waiter at a hotel.

Couple had moved to Bengaluru recently

Police said the couple were in a relationship and had shifted to Bengaluru around a month ago. They had been living together in a rented house in Doddakanahalli, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bellandur police station in the city’s southeastern region.

Also Read | Bengaluru man laid off with entire team plans to quit corporate life: ‘I have been preparing for this day for years’

Police have arrested the accused and launched a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The case was registered within the limits of Bellandur police station, and further investigation is underway.

Police are continuing to examine the sequence of events that led to the alleged murder and are gathering additional evidence as part of the investigation.

 
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