Bengaluru physiotherapist found dead, boyfriend unconscious at Karnataka homestay

A 26-year-old physiotherapist from Bengaluru was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, while her boyfriend was discovered unconscious in the same room and rushed to hospital, police said. The deceased was identified as Sai Surabhi, while the man was identified as Mohammed Sanjeet Ali, 26. (X/@hatedetectors)

The deceased was identified as Sai Surabhi, while the man was identified as Mohammed Sanjeet Ali, 26, a mechanical engineering graduate from Kerala who had reportedly worked as a cab driver.

According to police, the incident came to light after the caretaker of the homestay near Muddenahalli village alerted authorities on Monday afternoon.

"When our police team rushed to the spot, the woman was found dead, and the man was lying unconscious. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment," Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksi told news agency PTI.

Police recovered a rope, a large number of tablets, alcohol bottles, signs of vomiting and a pillow from the room. However, there were no visible external injuries or blood-related wounds on Surabhi's body.

"Since there are no visible external injuries or blood-related injuries on the body, it is not yet clear whether this is a case of suicide or murder. The exact cause of death can only be established after the post-mortem examination," Chowksi said.

The officer said investigators were probing all possible angles, including murder, suicide and poisoning.

"We cannot say whether she was murdered, poisoned, or died by suicide. A rope was also found inside the room, so all possibilities remain open. There is also a possibility of poisoning, as the man is undergoing treatment," he added.

Couple had been in relationship for several years Police said preliminary investigations revealed that Surabhi and Ali had been in a relationship and had eloped to Kerala last year before returning voluntarily.

Surabhi's family, who had opposed the relationship, alleged that Ali was responsible for her death and accused him of introducing her to narcotics, according to police sources cited by India Today.

The report also said that the couple had earlier been booked under the NDPS Act after drugs were allegedly recovered during a party they attended.

Following the case, Surabhi's family had reportedly admitted her to a rehabilitation centre in Mysuru, where she underwent treatment for alcohol and drug addiction for nearly six months before returning to Bengaluru.

According to investigators, Surabhi had recently travelled to Chikkaballapur to volunteer at the Sports Authority of India campus.

Police believe Ali learnt of her presence there, travelled from Kerala and booked the homestay where the two stayed together for several days before the incident, India Today reported.

Homestay records show that Ali checked into the property on Saturday, though police are still verifying when Surabhi arrived at the premises.

Police awaiting forensic reports

Police said Ali had allegedly consumed tablets and remained unconscious in hospital. His statement will be recorded after he regains consciousness.

A murder case is being registered at the Nandi police station, although officials stressed that the exact cause of death would only be known after forensic and post-mortem examinations are completed.

Investigators said Ali's statement would be crucial in reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to Surabhi's death.