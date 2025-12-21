Bengaluru power cut: 6-hour-long power outage announced on Monday; check timings

Several parts of Bengaluru will remain without electricity on Monday, December 22, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) carries out scheduled maintenance work. KPTCL has requested residents in the affected areas to plan their day in advance and complete essential electrical work before the outage begins. (Hindustan Times)

The power interruption will last for seven hours, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Reportedly, the outage is required for quarterly maintenance at the 66/11 kV Kambipura power station. The work is part of routine measures to ensure safe and uninterrupted power supply in the long run, Asianet Suvarna reported.

List of affected areas

Areas likely to be affected include Kambipura, Karubele, H Gollahalli, Katanayakanapura, Varahasandra, Swamijinagar, Anchepalya and Aprameyanagar. Power supply will also be disrupted in Krishna Temple Government School surroundings, Provident Apartments, VBHC Avtomento, Good Earth, Srinidhi Green Layout, Devagere, Anepalya and nearby localities.

Officials acknowledged the inconvenience caused but said the maintenance is necessary to improve service reliability.

In a separate news, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun installing QR-code-based information boards along major highways in Karnataka's Bengaluru, aiming to make commuting safer and more convenient for commuters.

The authority announced the initiative on X, emphasising that it will improve transparency and provide quick access to essential highway information.

The new QR codes are designed to assist travellers in emergency situations and offer instant access to highway patrol teams, police stations, hospitals, and the NHAI helpline.

Commuters can also obtain details about nearby toll plazas and wayside amenities.