Rameshwaram Cafe blast arrest: BJP says Bengal ‘safe haven for terrorists’, Mamata Banerjee, police hit back

A war of words broke out between the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, April 12, arrested two accused, including the mastermind, in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were traced to their hideout near Kolkata and apprehended by an NIA team, the agency said. Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case accused Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa.

Shortly after the NIA's statement, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that under chief minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal has become “a safe haven for terrorists”. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the BJP claiming that the accused in the Bengaluru blast case were arrested because of the state police's prompt action.

“NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists,” Amit Malviya wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Reacting sharply to allegations, Mamata Banerjee, at a rally in Cooch Behar, said, “Heard one BJP leader saying that Bengal is not safe. The accused were arrested within two hours following a prompt response by police. What about the states where you are in power?”

"What about Uttar Pradesh Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar? " she asked. The TMC supremo blamed the BJP for spreading canards against the state.

She accused the saffron party of misusing central agencies and not allowing a "level-playing field for all political parties" in the elections.

The West Bengal Police also was quick to respond to the BJP leader's X post rejecting his allegations.

“Falsehood at its worst! Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies. The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities,” the Bengal wrote in reply to Amit Malviya's post.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, meanwhile, lauded the West Bengal Police for the operation but also urged state agencies to investigate the matter “to find out that family's links in providing shelter to anti-forces”.

“Well done @WBPolice in connection with the Bengaluru-cafe blast arrest. Even @NIA_India has acknowledged it in their statements. Any anti-forces should be strictly dealt with. But let me ask to @BJP4India and their minions - where is this arrests made from? KANTHI. We all know which family and BJP's main leader runs illegal activities from Contai. I urge the State agencies to investigate into this matter to find out that FAMILY's links in providing shelter to ANTI-FORCES!” Kunal Ghosh wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Kanthi or Contai is known as a stronghold of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his family.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla jumped into the debate too. “Is the TMC involved with terrorists? We saw how the TMC initiated an attack on the NIA which went there to investigate the (2002 Coimbatore car) blast," Shehzad Poonawalla told news agency PTI.

Bengal governor reacts

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose said the hands of the law have started moving, culprits have been caught which is something that should be encouraging to those who believe in democracy. "India is a great country, and Bengal is a famous part of that. If a criminal tries to hide anywhere in India, he will be arrested that is a lesson that can be learned from this...," news agency ANI quoted CV Ananda Bose as saying.