Bengaluru's Rameswaram Cafe blast: NIA apprehends two – ‘mastermind’ and man who planted IED

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency or NIA on Friday apprehended two persons, including the “mastermind” in connection with March 1 Bengaluru's Rameswaram Cafe blast case near Kolkata in West Bengal. Staff and customers at Rameswaram Cafe after a blast, in Bengaluru on March 1, 2024. At least nine people were injured in the blast.(PTI)

The persons have been identified as Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the accused who placed the IED at the café, and Abdul Matheen Taha, the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast, the NIA said in a statement.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“On early morning hours of 12.04.2024, NIA were successful in tracing the absconding accused near Kolkata where they were hiding under false identities. This pursuit, successfully accomplished by NIA was ably supported by energetic co-ordinated action and co-operation between NIA, Central Intelligence agencies and State Police agencies of West Bengal, Telengana (Telangana), Karnataka, and Kerala police,” the NIA statement said.

“Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the IED at the café and Abdul Matheen Taha is the mastermind behind the planning, execution of blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law,” it added.

The NIA had earlier announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh for information about the bomber in connection with the blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe. The agency also emphasised that the confidentiality of the informants' identities will be maintained.

The agency also released a picture of the bomber, captured from the CCTV camera footage while keeping a bag in The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookfield area.

In the picture released by the NIA, the bomber is seen wearing a cap, black pants, and black shoes.

In the post, the NIA also stressed that “any information leading to his (bomber) arrest shall be rewarded”.

The NIA declared the reward three days after the ministry of home affairs (MHA) handed over the probe into the case to the anti-terror agency.

The case was handed over to the NIA on March 3, following the visit of an NIA team at the blast site. The blast took place at the cafe on March 1 in Bengaluru's Whitefield area, where several people were injured following an explosion that occurred during the busy lunch hour.

Earlier, the Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

The blast took place at 1pm on March 1 and the police also found a suspect in the CCTV camera footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far has indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion.