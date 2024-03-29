After the first arrest in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced a ₹10 Lakh cash reward for providing any sort of information on two other accused who are currently absconding. The agency has put out the basic details of both the suspects for identification purpose and asked for public support in arresting the accused. NIA announces fresh bounty of ₹ 10L on Rameshwaram cafe blast suspects. Details

The investigation agency has identified the main accused as Mussavir Shazib Hussain, who allegedly carried out the blast and was caught on the CCTV footage of Rameshwaram cafe. According to the NIA, he is believed to be a 30-year-old man with a height of approximately 6 foot 2 inches. The investigators think he is staying in boys’ hostels, PGs or any low-budget hotels and using a forged driving license in the name of Mohammed Juned Sayed. The accused also often wears a fake beard or wig with a mask to hide his original facial identity.

Another accused in the blast, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha, who reportedly helped Mussavir to carry out the blast is also on the NIA radar. The agency said that he has been using the Hindu identity with names like Vignesh D and Sumit to hide his original identity. He is also probably staying in boys’ hostels, PGs or any low-budget hotels. Both the accused are from Karnataka’s Thirthahalli.

NIA has already announced a ₹10 Lakh bounty for those who provide any details of the accused in the case and released the sketches of the suspect earlier.

On Thursday, NIA arrested Muzammil Shareef who is the co-conspirator in the IED blast that took place at the eatery on March 1. This was the first arrest that NIA made in the last month after the blast took place.