Bengaluru techie, 25, stabs woman, 33, to death over refusal to continue friendship: Report

A 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 25-year-old man, allegedly her lover, at a hotel room in Bengaluru, reported NDTV. The incident happened late at night on Friday, June 6. However, it came to light couple of days later. An investigation into the murder is underway and the accused has reportedly been arrested.(Representational Photo/PTI)

While the woman has been identified as Harini, the accused has been identified as Yashas, the report added. Yashas is a techie and both of them were residents of Bengaluru’s Kengeri area.

Harini was allegedly stabbed to death by Yashas at a OYO hotel room in the city’s Poorna Prajna Layout, following which, a case has been filed at Subramanyapura Police Station.

An investigation into the murder is underway and the accused has reportedly been arrested.

According to the police, the woman did not want to continue any relationship with the man because of which he murdered her, the report said.

“A murder was reported from Subramanyapura Police Station on the intervening night of June 6 and 7. The two knew each other since a month. The woman wanted to end the friendship and was trying to distance herself from him. Out of anger and jealousy, the man stabbed the woman to death," NDTV quoted DCP south, Lokesh B Jagalasar as saying.

Similar incident

In another gruesome incident, a 26-year-old man was arrested after police discovered he was riding a scooter with his wife's severed head placed on the footboard. This incident also happened late Friday night.

The accused, identified as Shankar, was intercepted by patrol officers around 11.30 pm near Chandapura-Anekal Road in Heelalige village, located in Anekal taluk, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

The victim, Manasa (26), was Shankar’s wife and a resident of Hebbagodi. The couple had been married for over five years and shared a three-year-old daughter. Both worked at private companies, Shankar in Koramangala and Manasa in Bommasandra, and lived together in a rented home in Heelalige, the report further added.