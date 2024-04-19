 Bengaluru tourist, 62, goes missing on way to Goa’s Dudhsagar waterfall | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bengaluru tourist, 62, goes missing on way to Goa’s Dudhsagar waterfall

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 07:29 PM IST

Abdul Rafique, who was part of a group along with his wife, was staying at a hotel in south Goa, but hired a jeep to visit Dudhsagar waterfall for the day

PANAJI: A 62-year-old tourist from Bengaluru has been reported missing from Goa’s Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary during a visit to the Dudhsagar waterfall, a popular tourist spot within the sanctuary on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Dudhsagar waterfall (Shutterstock)
Dudhsagar waterfall (Shutterstock)

Abdul Rafique, who was part of a group including his wife, was staying at a hotel in south Goa, and hired a jeep to visit Dudhsagar waterfall

A missing persons report has been filed, a police officer said.

His wife told the police that the jeep stopped near a rivulet in the dense forest on the way to the waterfall at about 1:30pm. Sometime later, they noticed that Rafique was missing. His co-passengers searched for him in the vicinity and informed the police.

The precise circumstances under which he disappeared are still unclear.

Get Current Updates on India News
News / India News / Bengaluru tourist, 62, goes missing on way to Goa’s Dudhsagar waterfall
© 2024 HindustanTimes
