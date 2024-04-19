Bengaluru tourist, 62, goes missing on way to Goa’s Dudhsagar waterfall
Abdul Rafique, who was part of a group along with his wife, was staying at a hotel in south Goa, but hired a jeep to visit Dudhsagar waterfall for the day
PANAJI: A 62-year-old tourist from Bengaluru has been reported missing from Goa’s Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary during a visit to the Dudhsagar waterfall, a popular tourist spot within the sanctuary on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Abdul Rafique, who was part of a group including his wife, was staying at a hotel in south Goa, and hired a jeep to visit Dudhsagar waterfall
A missing persons report has been filed, a police officer said.
His wife told the police that the jeep stopped near a rivulet in the dense forest on the way to the waterfall at about 1:30pm. Sometime later, they noticed that Rafique was missing. His co-passengers searched for him in the vicinity and informed the police.
The precise circumstances under which he disappeared are still unclear.
