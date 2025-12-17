Bengaluru woman booked for stalking cop, writing love letter in blood: Report

In a disturbing case, a woman has been booked in Bengaluru for allegedly stalking and harassing a serving police inspector, repeatedly disrupting work at a police station and threatening to end her life if he did not enter into a relationship with her. After persistent calls and disturbing gifts, the situation escalated to threats of suicide, prompting the Bengaluru police inspector to file a formal complaint against her.

The complaint was filed by Inspector Satish GJ, Station House Officer of Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, who has been posted there since August, said a report by the NDTV. According to police, the trouble began in late October when the inspector started receiving persistent WhatsApp calls on his official number from an unfamiliar phone. The caller, who identified herself as Sanjana alias Vanaja, allegedly claimed she was in love with him and insisted he reciprocate her feelings.

Initially dismissing it as a prank, the officer ignored the calls. However, the situation escalated as she continued calling from multiple numbers, forcing him to block them. Undeterred, the woman allegedly tried a new tactic, calling from another number and claiming to be a Congress worker with close ties to senior political leaders. She reportedly sent photographs with prominent politicians and threatened to use her “connections” if the inspector did not respond to her advances, the report stated.

Matters took a serious turn when calls were reportedly made from offices claiming to represent the Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, questioning why the officer was “not helping” her. The inspector clarified that the woman had never formally approached the station with any complaint and was behaving irrationally.

The harassment soon spilled into the police station itself. On one occasion, when the inspector was away, the woman allegedly visited the station, claimed to be his relative, and left behind a bouquet and sweets in his office, despite being warned not to do so.

The most alarming incident reportedly occurred on November 7, when the woman entered the inspector’s office during public grievance hours and handed him an envelope. Inside were love letters, strips of anti-depressant tablets, and notes threatening suicide if he refused her. One note allegedly featured a heart symbol and a message written in blood, declaring her love, the report noted.

Police said the woman continued calling the officer despite being told that she was obstructing public service. Further checks revealed that she had allegedly displayed similar behaviour toward other police officers in the past. Attempts to counsel her reportedly failed, with neither the woman nor her family cooperating with police.

The situation peaked again on December 12, when she allegedly returned to the station, raised her voice, professed her love publicly, and threatened suicide and reputational damage if rejected.

Following repeated incidents, Inspector Satish filed a formal complaint. A case has now been registered at Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station under sections related to obstruction of duty, criminal intimidation and suicide threats. Police say further investigation is underway.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.