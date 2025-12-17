'Bengaluru traffic sucks': Two men race to MG Road using Namma Metro, E-Scooter. The result is 'painfully' relatable

A video shared on Instagram has once again brought Bengaluru’s traffic woes into the spotlight. The video features two men competing to see who can reach MG Road first from Whitefield—one using the Namma Metro and the other riding an electric scooter. The video has resonated with many Bengalureans online, reflecting the everyday struggles of commuting. (Instagram@cassiusclydeperia)

The video begins with the scooty rider rushing to his vehicle, hurriedly fitting his bag into the boot space, and joking about avoiding the police before setting off. At the same time, the second participant heads to the nearest metro station. While the metro is usually seen as a faster alternative, the video shows the coach packed to capacity, leaving little space even to stand.

Also read| Maid says employer delays salary, makes her pay for food and cleaning supplies: 'I'm mentally, physically exhausted'

As the race progresses, Bengaluru traffic predictably slows things down. Despite being relatively comfortable on the electric scooter, the rider is seen weaving through congested roads, humorously claiming to “channel his inner Shivaji Lagar” to beat the traffic. After approximately 35 minutes, he reaches MG Road and runs across Church Street towards the popular ice cream destination, Corner House.

Meanwhile, unpredictable Bengaluru weather adds another twist as sudden rain forces route changes.

Also read| Manali tourist captures visitors skiing on 'fake snow' amid dry, rocky terrain: 'Isse zyada baraf mere fridge mein hai'

Once the rain stops, the scooty rider recalculates his journey and finally arrives at Corner House, only to find that his competitor has already reached the spot.

The metro commuter jokingly requests a drop back home on the electric scooter, citing the comfort of a relaxed ride compared to the crowded metro.

The video has resonated with many Bengalureans online, reflecting the everyday struggles of commuting, the trade-offs between public transport and personal vehicles, and the city’s unpredictable traffic and weather.