House help posts on Facebook, says employer makes her work till 11 pm or later: 'Mentally, physically exhausted'

A house help in Singapore has sought advice online after alleging that her employer pays her the lowest basic salary while making her bear the cost of food, groceries and household supplies out of her own pocket. Her account, shared in a Facebook group, details nearly a year of delayed wages, long working hours and growing physical and mental exhaustion. The woman said that when she raised her concerns, nothing changed.(Unsplash/Representative image)

“I really need advice. I’ve been working for my employer for almost a year,” she wrote, before outlining what she described as persistent workplace issues, according to a report by The Independent Singapore. In the post, the woman revealed that for almost 3 months after joining, she paid entirely for her own groceries. “I’ve bought snacks, bread, tea, and coffee, even toiletries myself since the beginning when I arrived, while I get the lowest basic salary,” she said.

She added that while she initially used household cooking ingredients with permission, the situation later changed. “Previously, I took cooking ingredients with their permission, but they complained a lot because they were buying for Ahma (grandmother). My mistake was to give in and buy cooking ingredients for myself,” she wrote, adding that she was later told to stop buying ingredients for herself altogether.

(Also Read: 'Please keep the bling down': Singapore minister's message to immigrants on following rules)

Salary delay, long working hours

The helper also alleged repeated delays in salary payments. “They paid my salary very slowly, more than a month (late),” she said, noting that late wages made it harder to cope with the daily expenses she was covering herself.

Her working hours, she claimed, often stretched until late at night. “My work schedule is very busy, lasting until 11 pm or even later every day,” she wrote, adding that breaks during the day were rare. The strain has taken a toll on her health. “I’m very tired. I lost more than 6kg of weight before the medical (checkup),” she said.

Even on rest days, the woman alleged that her work continued late into the night. “I work very hard to be perfect because all my employers are too fussy, and it makes me mentally and physically exhausted,” she added. She also claimed she frequently bought cleaning supplies for the house without reimbursement, despite informing her employers in advance when items were running out.

She said that when she raised her concerns, nothing changed. She said that she wants to change employers, but fears doing so because she previously did not complete an earlier contract.

(Also Read: Indian man in Singapore contrasts work culture, says in India you beg for leave but abroad you only inform)

Social media reactions

Her post drew strong reactions from group members, with many urging her to document expenses and late salary payments, and to approach Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower for help. Others advised her to prioritise her health.

“Do not transfer or resign without reporting your case to MOM. Your future employer must see the MOM case records to know that you have a valid reason for terminating your contract. Your agency might not want you to report to MOM, but you must insist so that you can explain your job history,” one user wrote.

“In 3 months, you’ll already know what’s happening inside the work site. You don’t have to push yourself when you’re mentally and physically drained,” commented another.