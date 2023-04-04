Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Telangana

An IndiGo airlines flight heading to Varanasi from Bengaluru was forced to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in Telangana due to a technical issue on Tuesday morning, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

All passengers are safe, said the DGCA. (HT FIile Photo)

The flight, 6E897, had departed from Bengaluru but was redirected to Shamshabad airport and landed at 6:15am. All 137 passengers on board the flight are confirmed to be safe, the DGCA said.

A senior official has reported that the DGCA has launched an investigation into the matter, while further information regarding the incident is still pending.

The incident comes two after a full emergency landing was declared on Saturday after a FedEx flight FX5279 was hit by a bird soon after its take off. The flight landed safely and took off again. The Dubai-bound aircraft was operated by FedEx. While bird-hit incidents are common, several passenger flights from Delhi Airport were diverted in the last few days owing to bad weather.

On Thursday last week, nearly 22 flights were diverted from Delhi Airport due to weather conditions.

On March 11, an AIX Connect flight, formerly known as Air Asia, bound for Lucknow had to return to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a technical problem. The flight i5-2472 was scheduled to travel from Bengaluru to Lucknow but decided to turn back to Bengaluru. The spokesperson confirmed that the issue was minor, and the airline had arranged alternative transportation for the affected passengers to minimise any inconvenience caused.

In a similar incident earlier in March, a flight operated by Air Asia and bound for Pune had to make an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after a bird strike shortly after takeoff.

