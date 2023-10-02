‘Beti Bachao’: Centre to track performance with district-level standards

To ensure proper implementation of the government’s flagship scheme to improve India’s girl child ratio, the women and child development ministry is set to introduce district scorecards and annual performance rankings, according to an official operation manual. PM Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme in 2018. (PTI)

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was launched in 2015 to improve the child sex ratio in the country, along with related issues of empowerment of girls and women. Last year, the government expanded the scheme to all district. Earlier, it was implemented only in aspirational districts, which are the most underdeveloped in the country.

The district scorecards will be prepared on data from the ministry’s web-based real-time management information system that monitors Mission Shakti that seeks to empower women, of which BBBP is a part, according to the manual released on the ministry’s website on Saturday.

The indicators of the scorecard would have five categories, including survival and health, education, development, institutional mechanisms and capacity building. “Annual District Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Ranking will be issued by the Ministry as per the District scorecards.This data would also be aggregated at state level to capture state performance,” the manual stated.

Under survival and health, the government will take into account the child sex ratio, maternal health and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. In education, districts will be evaluated on enrolment of girls imn schools, dropout rates and percentage of schools with functional toilets for girls, the manual stated. Besides, participation of girls in skilling and sports will be considered as a parameter.

“The Operational Manual has been developed to serve as a beacon and a practical guide for encouraging synergy through convergence and planned sectoral interventions with all efforts/schemes of Government of India at grassroot levels towards realization of our aspiration of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” the manual stated.

The evaluation of the scheme would be conducted by an independent agency of repute to be nominated by the ministry in consultation with NITI Aayog, the government’s think tank. “Audit shall be done as per Comptroller and Auditor General of India norms and that channel will be followed at the Central and State Government levels,” the manual said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON